Against all odds, Tess beats cancer with help from St. Jude

An unexpected diagnosis threatened to tear four-year-old Tess’s family apart in January 2009.

Tess had high-risk, stage IV neuroblastoma — a type of cancer with frighteningly low odds of survival.

“To see her there, her eyes were so deepset,” said Tess’s mom. “Her skin color was so bad, she was completely wiped out.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital helped Tess beat those odds to return home and grow up with her two sisters and brother.

“We were blessed to be able to put our daughter in the best place in this world for treatment,” Tess’s father said with relief.

By July of 2010, Tess underwent her last treatment.

“July 4th 2010 she took her last cancer related pill,” said Tess’s Mom. “So that’s our ultimate independence day.”

