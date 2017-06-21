A celebration of the female form: Local photographer highlights the power of women in nude exhibit

A new exhibit featuring more than 30 nude portraits is on display at Savannah’s Gallery Espresso.

Photographer Nicholas Seward says the collection is aimed empowering women of all shapes and sizes.

10% of all sales from the art show is being donated directly to the United Way’s Women United program- which assists low income women with transportation needs.

More details:

“Implied Nude Works” by Nicholas Seward Now through June 30

Gallery Espresso, 234 Bull St.

Click the ‘play’ button to hear more about the exhibit.

More pictures can be viewed here. To support Nicholas and his efforts, visit: www.patreon.com.