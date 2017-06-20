Tybee City Council declares August as ‘Coast Guard Month’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – The city of Tybee Island is taking their appreciation for the Coast Guard to the next level.

On Tuesday Major Jason Buelterman along with Tybee City Council declared August would recognized as “Coast Guard Month” as a way to show gratitude to those who serve at Coast Guard Station Tybee Island and their families.

“On any busy weekend you will see the Coast Guard flying over making sure everybody’s safe. I mean there is a significant presence that they have here,” Mayor Buelterman said.

The meeting includes a flyover, boat display and awards ceremony for members of the local Coast Guard units. While the pomp had the audience in applause, the ceremony also served a deeper meaning. Tybee is leading the way in helping set up all of Chatham County to become recognized by Congress as a “Coast Guard Community.”

“It’s certainly an honor and to be recognized by the community to become a Coast Guard Community and to share that with them. It’s not just for us,” CGSTI Officer in Charge Keith Kucera said.

Both Tybee Island and local Coast Guard units suffered a tough year, especially with damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

It’s nice to know we have the Coast Guard so close by and to have such a dedicated group of men and women helping us out,” Mayor Buelterman said.

Kucera said to be labeled as a Coast Guard City provides the local units with greater national standing, which he says is a humble honor, especially, as he says, the Coast Guard is not as recognized as other branches of the military.

The process of becoming formally recognized could take up to two years.

Other places include Wilmington, N.C. and Clearwater Fl..