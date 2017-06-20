Tropical Storm Bret tracks west into the Caribbean Sea

As of early Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Bret’s highest winds were 45 mph as the center of the storm moved into the Southeast Caribbean Sea. The center was 20 miles east-northeast of Venezuela.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 21 mph and this general motion is expected to continue the next 24 hours before the storm picks up speed. Conditions for development are unfavorable in the Central Caribbean Sea and will likely give Bret some trouble trying to stay organized.

By Wednesday or Thursday, Bret will likely weaken to a tropical depression or remnant low, but could regenerate in the West Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. In any scenario, Bret does not pose any imminent threat to the United States.