Sources: Spicer seeks more strategic role at White House

By Published:
Sean Spicer
FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, White House press secretary Sean Spicer waits for the start of an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Spicer is seeking to take on a more strategic role within the White House that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings that have made him a prominent face of the Trump administration. A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes said Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief spokesman is seeking to step back from his duties as press secretary to take on a more strategic role at the White House.

A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes tell The Associated Press that Sean Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House. They say that no decision has been made.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations ahead of a decision.

Spicer’s public role has already diminished in recent weeks. The White House has increasingly tapped Cabinet officials and other White House advisers to address reporters on camera and moved to take some of the daily briefings off camera to keep the focus on Trump.

