Police seek information to locate 2 shoplifters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Islands Precinct detectives ask for the public’s help identifying two male suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred Saturday, June 3.

At about 1:15 p.m., Metro officers responded to Citi Trends at 1915 E Victory Drive for report of a shoplifting. Reportedly, the males entered the store, taking merchandise before leaving, possibly in a gold Oldsmobile with tinted windows.

Both suspects are described as black males in their mid to late 40s. One suspect has a clean shaven head and wore a black t-shirt during the incident. The other suspect wore a stripped polo-style shirt and white shorts during the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.