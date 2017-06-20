Man indicted for 2016 death of child on Skidaway Island expected to appear in court today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The man indicted for the 2016 death of child on Skidaway Island is expected to appear in court today, June 20.

Justin Remler, 24, was indicted on May 11, on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault of a child. Two-year-old Tristan Mitchell was found unresponsive last September.

Today, Remler is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. before Judge James Bass for his arraignment where he will hear his charges, have a chance to plead guilty or not guilty and the judge will set his bail.

According to the original report, Savannah Chatham Metro Police responded to the residence near Peregrine Crossing and Landings Way on Skidaway Island on the report of an unresponsive 2-year-old.

Remler was Tristan’s mother’s boyfriend and was taking care of him at the time.

Investigators determined Remler is responsible for the 2-year-old’s death.

According to the father of the slain 2-year-old, detectives with the Savannah Police Department told him that Tristan died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The indictment says Remler allegedly used an unknown object against the little boy, which resulted in serious bodily injury.