Harman Stays In Touch With Home

By Published:

Savannah, GA – Before he was turning heads on the PGA Tour, Brian Harman was just a kid with big dreams spending a lot of time at the South Bridge Golf Club. Harman has grown from that kid to winning millions of dollars as pro, but he still stays in touch with his roots.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s