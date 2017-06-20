Gulf of Mexico disturbance will likely become Tropical Storm Cindy

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is getting better organized and will likely become Tropical Storm Cindy at some point Tuesday. Locally, we will see an enhanced risk of showers and storms through midweek with occasionally heavy downpours as the storm funnels tropical moisture in our direction. However, a direct impact is not expected for the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry with the center expected to track near the Texas/Louisiana border.

Maximum winds were 40 mph early Tuesday morning, which does meet tropical storm strength criteria. However, with thunderstorms disorganized around the center of the storm and the area of maximum winds spread out from the center, the storm has not quite developed the structure more typical of a tropical storm. Despite that, Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have already been issued along the Gulf Coast for parts of Louisiana to Alabama.