Brunswick police offer reward for information after 3 bodies found in house

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Police Department announced today, June 20, that they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the deaths of Carson Holliman, Vondell Holliman and Christopher Holliman.

The Hollimans were found dead in their residence on June 18.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, on June 18, at approximately 1:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2220 Wolfe Street in reference to a welfare check. Upon making entry into the residence, officers located three deceased individuals inside of the residence.

The actual circumstances leading up to the deaths are under investigation; however foul play is suspected.