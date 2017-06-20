Bluffton War Memorial on its way, but first, funding

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – Across the US, there are countless monuments honoring the fallen from World War I to Vietnam, but not here in Bluffton. That’s why local leaders are raising money to change that.

“We haven’t had an all inclusive memorial for people that have served and died,” said Shellie West, the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce CEO, “One of our local architects and old Blufftonian, Ansley Hester Manuel, started doing some research on people who had died in past wars… and found that there were a lot of Blufftonians that were here that have not been recognized.”

Manuel came up with the idea to create a memorial in Old Town Bluffton and brought it to the Chamber and South Carolina House Representative Bill Herbkersman. Together, making sure those who gave all are seen by all.

“New people who are coming here and are coming here in droves, need to know there were people who sacrificed to make Bluffton what it is,” said Herbkersman, “Bluffton is probably the most desirable place to live in the southeast now, but it’s for a reason. I mean we’ve had people who gave their all to be able to make it that way.”

That’s why Herbkersman donated the land in front of his office in Old Town Bluffton.

“This was the first building in the promenade when we developed it, and we knew something special would happen on this little piece of land right here that everybody walks by in town,” he said.

While the replica will change, the sixteen names you can see today won’t.

“There were two years of research that went into this project to make sure that we’ve located everybody,” said West, “They were from Bluffton while they were serving, and then they passed away during their service…and if for any reason, someone may have gotten left off, we want them to contact us.”

You can contact the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, click here.

If you would like to donate to the Bluffton War Memorial Monument, you can donate on their GoFundMe page here.