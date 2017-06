SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of SCAD students and alum are using beading to help rescue women from Human Trafficking in the Dominican Republic.

They are teaching women to make beaded butterfly jewelry and have just returned with the first batch which will be auctioned off to get the program up and running.

The auction goes live next week at TheBRP.org. To learn more visit BateyGirls.org or on the Batey Girls Facebook Page or Batey Rehab Project Inc. Facebook Page.