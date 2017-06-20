Barricaded Suspect Call Leads to Search for Missing Teen

Beaufort County Sheriff’s started their night dealing with a suspect barricaded in a Shell Point home. Now they say that has all changed, and are looking for a missing young person instead,.

About 5 Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a barricaded juvenile subject, identified as 14 year old Theodore “Teddy” Frazier, inside a Cypress Street home in Shell Point.

A perimeter was established and entry was made to the residence.

Frazier was not located inside the residence.

Teddy is now considered missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.