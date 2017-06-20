Agriculturual leaders meet at Georgia Ports Authority ahead of NAFTA modernization

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Keeping free trade and investment free and stable.

That’s the common goal that brought agriculturual leaders from the United States, Canada and Mexico together on Tuesday morning at the Georgia Ports Authority.

Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, invited Lawrence MacAulay, the Canadian Agriculture Minister, and the Mexican Secretary of Agriculture, Jose Calzada Rovirosa, here to talk about fostering their partnership.

This comes just before the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The agreement took affect in 1994, and it was created to help remove obstacles when it comes to exchanging goods and services. 23 years later, all three countries agree that NAFTA is still beneficial, but needs an update.



“We’re re-opening the lines of communication to address the issues that need to be addressed because the modernization of trade and productive capacity across the world,” Perdue told News 3.

Perdue went on to explain further about why he believes NAFTA needs to modernized.

“Technology has changed in agriculture production, taste has changed, consumer expectations have changed. It’s entirely correct to want to modernize this agreement that’s virtually 25 years old.”

Although the leaders declined to talk about the specific changes they’d like to make to the agreement, we do know that renegotiation talks are set to happen at the end of the summer around August.