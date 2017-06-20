Advisory: Beaufort police respond to report of barricaded juvenile

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of a barricaded juvenile inside of a residence on Cypress Street in Shell Point today.

A perimeter has been established and officials say there is not believed to be a threat to the general public at this time.

Shell point residents and visitors can expect an increase in law enforcement presence until the situation is resolved.

News 3 will release additional details when available.

