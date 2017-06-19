Washington police shoot pregnant mom during burglary call

Michelle Li, KING Published: Updated:

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) — Police in Seattle, Washington released dashcam audio Monday of an incident in which officers shot and killed a pregnant woman Sunday during a burglary call.

According to a Seattle police spokesperson Mark Jamieson, two officers responded to a burglary call at an apartment unit where the tenant had a previous history with police.

“Although this was a typical burglary report, two officers were required due to information pertaining to this address that presented an increased risk to officers,” police said in a released statement.

When they arrived, police say officers were confronted by a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife. Both officers opened fire, striking the woman several times. Family members later identified the woman as Charleena Lyles.

In the audio, police say you can hear the officers talking about this history of the residence and their concerns, then they talk to the caller before their confrontation with the woman. The audio ends with the gunfire.

Police say three children were inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

Read more here.

