Video: Trump’s lawyer denies he’s being investigated

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Questions came up over the weekend on whether President Trump is under investigation by the special counsel for possible obstruction of justice as the Russian election probe continues.

The president tweeted last week he was being investigated, but a member of his legal team denied that.

President Trump’s lawyer pushing back from Trump’s tweet Friday saying “I am being investigated for firing the FBI director, witch hunt.”

Now his lawyer says that’s not true.

Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s legal team said, “The president has not been and is not under investigation and the tweet was in response to the Washington Post story with no named sources whatsoever.”

The Post reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was looking into whether the president obstructed justice.

On Twitter again Sunday, Trump said, “The Make America Great Again agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the witch hunt.”

Lawmakers say investigators will get to the bottom of this.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said, “The FBI is going to do its job. The fbi doesn’t sit around all day and read tweets. The FBI is going to its job; Mueller is going to do his job.”

Top aides and allies have urged the president to stay off Twitter.

Former House Speaker, Newt Gingrich said, “I don’t think that tweet served him. I don’t think that tweet helped him, but it’s who he’s been his whole life. He’s been a fighter his whole life.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee say it’s only about 20 percent into its investigation.

Senator Angus K of Maine said, “A lot of people have asked, when will we be done? Maybe the end of the year. This is a very complex matter involving thousands of pages of intelligence documents and lots of witnesses.”

The president has denied any illegal dealings with Russia during the election or that he tried to block the investigation.

The House and Senate Intelligence Committees will continue their investigations this week with meetings that are not public on Monday and Tuesday.