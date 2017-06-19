Video: Myrtle Beach shooting streamed on Facebook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NBC) – A gunman opens fire on a crowd in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night, wounding several people. And it was all caught on video by an onlooker from his hotel balcony.

The video shows a fight on Oceanside Boulevard. A crowd gathers around, and then one of the men pulls out a gun and starts shooting.

He fires multiple rounds into the crowd.

Police say an armed security guard nearby was shot in the leg, but he returned fire and managed to hit the gunman.

The gunman was still able to carjack a vehicle and drive away but he was later captured.

Police say seven people were shot, including the gunman, and all were taken to hospitals.

They say none of their injuries is life threatening.

Once the suspect is medically cleared, police say his identity will be released and he will face charges related to the shooting spree.