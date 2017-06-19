Safe Shelter, Southern Sugaring Salon team up for fundraising fashion show

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Looking for something to do later this week? Well, look no further!

This Thursday, Southern Sugaring will be hosting a lingerie and swimsuit fashion show in the Hostess City of the South.

The premiere hair removal salon says the show will be the first one of its kind to happen in Savannah—and it’s all for a good cause.

Safe Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services is teaming up with the salon for the event because they both say they share a common goal of wanting to help women feel good about themselves, on the inside–and out.

The money raised from ticket sales will enable Safe Shelter to continue helping those in need in the community.

Shalena Cook Jones of Safe Shelter and Jessica Monk of Southern Sugaring visited The Bridge on Monday to explain how they ended up working together, what you can expect on Thursday and why it’s so important the community comes out to support the event.

WHAT: The Sugar Solstice 2017 Fashion show

WHEN: Thursday, June 22nd, 7:40 p.m.

WHERE: The Kimpton Brice Hotel in Savannah