Robo calls, what’s up with the ones that just go to your voicemail?

We recently had a call from a viewer asking what could she do “to stop robo calls?” The answer even from the Better Business Bureau is no one exactly knows anymore. The BBB advises just don’t answer your phone even your cell unless you recognize the caller. But now there’s a new “generation” of robo calls apparently circulating in some parts of the country known as ring-less voicemail. (No one has explained this to me but the idea is that the call just goes to your voicemail and you don’t always even hear the phone ring.)

Being on the “Do Not Call” list has helped many people in the past avoid a lot of sales and scam calls. But in recent years, even being on the list is no assurance that you will not receive some robo calls. And in the case of the new ring-less voicemail, there are some calls that are absolutely legal. Political parties can make these calls for example. So can something like our pharmacist if you have provided your number to that business.

For other calls however, the Do Not Call list may prevent them from reaching your phone. Now there’s a move from one company to petition the FCC to allow it to send a ring-less voicemail to your phone even if you are on the Do Not Call list.

We found Charles Williams of Savannah at the Home Depot on Victory Drive. He was loading some lumber into his pick up saying he was going to build his wife a planter. But when I told him I had some questions about robo calls, he willingly took the time to talk saying he was sick of them. “You never know who’s calling for one thing,” Williams told me. ” And I think they need to do more because for me the Do Not Call list doesn’t seem to always work.”

Williams says the number of nuisance calls are getting so bad, he thinks the FCC should be considering making the rules harder for companies, not relaxing them as the petition seeks. “I think the government should step in and they should be able to control these robo calls, they should put some type of fines or some type of restrictions on (these companies.) he told me.

“I believe that if FCC (board members) started receiving these robo calls themselves or a lot of people starting calling and complaining to the FCC,

I think at that time they would do something about it,” Williams said.

To read more about the petition and make a comment to the FCC, click here.