Reward offered to find Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – Two men fled from the Jared Vault store in the Tanger Outlets with a gold Rolex watch valued at approximately $15,000, and now Pooler police are asking for your help to identify them. If your tip helps lead to an arrest, you could get a cash reward up to $2,500.

According to CrimeStoppers, on June 10 around 5:30 p.m., two black men entered the Jared Vault store at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler. One man was wearing red Atlanta Falcons shorts and a throwback Atlanta Braves hat. He tried on an 18K yellow gold Rolex watch inset with diamonds.

The other man, wearing a white tank top, black shorts, two gold chains, and a gold watch, held the door.

The two then fled the scene on foot. The photos from the security camera photos aren’t very clear, but detectives are hoping someone recognizes the clothing or has heard something about a watch heist.

Anyone with any information about this theft can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 to submit an anonymous tip, or submit a tip online anonymously at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays up to $2,500 for tips that help lead to arrests. People can also call the Pooler police department directly at (912) 748-7333.