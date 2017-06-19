Police: 3 bodies found in house in Brunswick, GBI called in

According to Brunswick Police, on Sunday, June 18, at approximately 1:13 hours, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street in reference to a welfare check. Upon making entry into the residence, officers located three deceased individuals inside of the residence. The actual circumstances leading up to the deaths are under investigation. At this time, the victim’s names are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin. Police contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for assistance. More information to follow as the investigation continues.The Florida Times-Union reports Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones described the dead as an older man and woman and a younger male. He said the officers who entered the house found evidence of foul play.Neighbors told the newspaper the residents were an older couple who were rearing a grandson.