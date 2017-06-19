Meet Saniya: Eye cancer survivor from Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WSAV) — When Saniya was just 8 months old, her mom, Samantha, noticed that every once in a while, her left eye seemed to glow. Tests soon revealed that Saniya suffered from eye cancer called retinoblastoma.

At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, doctors determined that Saniya’s left eye needed to be removed to stop the cancer from spreading, and she underwent six rounds of chemotherapy.

Saniya is now finished with treatment and visits St. Jude for regular checkups. She loves to sing and dance and play.

To help St. Jude continue fighting for children like Saniya, enter their Dream Home drawing here.