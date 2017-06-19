London mosque attack strengthens Savannah Muslim community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the midst of terror in North London, Muslims around the world try to remain strong.

Early Monday morning an irate driver plunged a van into a group of Muslims after prayer in what police are calling an act of terrorism. This comes in the midst Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim religion.

Despite the attack, Islamic leaders around the world are responding with messages of peace.

“We were much stronger, we were much more visual, we were much more vocal, we were much more together” Islamic Center of Savannah spokesman, Dr. Mansoor Ahmad said.

According to Dr. Ahmad, “Terrorism makes him stronger to his faith.”

Although the Islamic Center of Savannah was not a victim of the act of terrorism, it has been targeted in the past.

Last November following the presidential election, a threatening letter was sent to the mosque.

The letter said in part, “To the children of Satan, you Muslims are a vile and filthy people […] but your day of reckoning has arrived.” The letter ended with the statement, “Long live President Trump and God bless the U.S.A.”

In 2003, two mosques were burned in one week, including the Islamic Center of Savannah. Investigators determined it was an act of arson.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Florida man was later sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison. The Savannah mosque was later rebuilt.

“It did not reduce our morals or reduce the strength and the faith we have,” said Dr. Ahmad.

Although spikes of Islamophobia and hate crimes plague the community, Muslims remain vigilant during this time.