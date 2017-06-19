GDOT installs I-95 nighttime lane closures at GA, SC line

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install nighttime lane closures on Interstate 95 between milepost 110 to 112 for bridge maintenance this week.

Work is scheduled to start tonight and will last until Thursday at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

GDOT officials ensure law enforcement will be on site to enhance safety, but urge drivers to take the following steps when approaching an interstate work zone:

slow down

allow extra distance between vehicles

read and obey all signs

drive alert

Contractors will be working on Knox Pro Creek Bridge, the bridge closest to the Savannah River Bridge at the Georgia/South Carolina State Line.

Lane closures will be utilized for concrete patching and bridge joint replacement.