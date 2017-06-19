Fmr. Savannah pastor Corey Brown sentenced for defrauding church

Related Coverage Popular Savannah Reverend indicted on federal charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Corey Megill Brown, 47, the former Pastor of Second African Baptist Church in Savannah, was sentenced on June 16 by District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 28 months in prison for defrauding his former church and its parishioners of money for over 6 years. In addition to his prison sentence, Brown was also ordered to pay the Second African Baptist Church $178,140 in restitution.

After serving his prison sentence, Brown will be on federal supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Brown pled guilty late last year to mail fraud. The evidence presented at Brown’s guilty plea and the sentencing hearings revealed that from 2008 to February 2014, Brown intercepted checks and others moneys sent to the church as tithes and offerings; then deposited the stolen money into an account that only he controlled and that other church leaders did not know existed. Brown opened his shadow bank account under the name “Romans 12 Ministries.” Brown used the stolen tithes and offerings for his own benefit, by withdrawing cash; by writing checks to himself that were deposited in his personal bank accounts; and, by using the debit card tied to the shadow account to make purchases from such places as leather goods stores and lingerie shops.

Acting United States Attorney Durham said, “Brown’s parishioners thought they were offering their hard earned savings so their church could do good works. Little did they know, Brown’s idea of good work was to line his own pockets. Whether you’re an attorney or accountant, a physician or pastor, if you steal from the good folks that trust you the most, then you’ll next serve time at a federal prison.”

Brown also previously acted as a chaplain for SCMPD.

In May 2016, after Brown was indicted, the department released a statement saying:

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has been aware of the investigation of Pastor Corey MeGill Brown since December 2014. Once the SCMPD was made aware, Brown’s affiliation as an SCMPD chaplain ended immediately. At no time did Brown manage or oversee any funds at the SCMPD. Brown was a chaplain for the SCMPD from 2010-2014.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Charlie Bourne and Scarlett S. Nokes prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States. For questions, call 912-201-2522.