Fire leaves Eden, Ga home unlivable, occupants have limited time to find new space

EDEN, Ga (WSAV) – Two people in Eden, Georgia have been without a home for more than a week now.

What appeared to be a small fire soon turned into a blaze that left two people and several pets out of a home. Now the clock is ticking for them to find and afford a new temporary home.

“It’s a feeling you can never imagine unless you’ve been through it,” says homeowner Ken Kisner.

That feeling of seeing your home go up in flames. Ken Kisner was working in his yard when his roommate came out saying he had put out a small fire in the back, but that was not the case.

“When we walked around to the back of the house we saw it was on fire again.”

It tore through four rooms in the home Effingham fire officials tell him they think it was an electrical fire. Water and smoke damage left the rest of the home unlivable.

“We’re living in Statesboro at the moment at my mother’s, but she’s fixing to move so we’ve got until July 1st to find somewhere else,” Kisner says.

Now Kisner is looking at sixteen years of memories gone.

He’s hoping insurance can come through but that help may not come soon enough.

“They’re talking at least three weeks out before they can complete their process. As of right now, very few things will be salvageable,” says Kisner.

His coworkers at the Pooler Home Depot have bought clothes and supported Kisner through the week. He’s out of work while he tries to salvage what he can and find the money for a new place.

“I know it will all work out,” Kisner says citing the help he’s had already from friends and family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kisner pay for the move. The Home Depot in Pooler is also another place that will accept any kind of aid.