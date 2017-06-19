Delta announces possible delays, cancellations due to weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Delta issued a warning this morning concerning weather conditions in the Northeast and announced these weather conditions could cause possible delays and cancellations today, June 19.
According to a message on their website, flights in and out of the following cities could be affected today:
Allentown, PA (ABE)
Baltimore, MD (BWI)
Harrisburg, PA (MDT)
Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
New York, NY – Kennedy (JFK)
New York, NY – LaGuardia (LGA)
Newark, NJ ( EWR)
Newburgh, NY (SWF)
Scranton, PA (AVP)
Washington-Dulles, D.C. (IAD)
Washington-Reagan, D.C. (DCA)
White Plains, NY (HPN)
If you are flying into or out of Savannah Hilton Head International Airport today via Delta, you can check your flight status here.