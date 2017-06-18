Pet of the Week: Sally

Each Sunday during our 9 o’clock show, we will feature an adoptable pet from One Love Animal Rescue. The mission of One Love is to help abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted pets by partnering with shelters, rescue groups and the community in order to find the animals permanent and loving homes. All of the one love animals live in foster homes, which helps to make them more adoptable.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sally, the 10 year old Cattle-dog Beagle Mix. Sally’s foster mom, Katie Charron, stopped in to tell us more.

If you are interested in adopting Sally or any of the One Love animals head to www.oneloveanimalrescue.com .

If now is not the time for you to adopt, One Love is always looking for fosters, babysitters, transporters, and volunteers of all types. You can sign up to be a volunteer on the website too.