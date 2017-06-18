Despite hot temps ‘Father’s Day Festival’ draws large crowds

SAVANNAH, Ga. – This weekend more than 1,000 people traveled to River Street on Saturday and Sunday for Unity in The Community.

The non-profit’s focus on supporting local businesses and uniting neighborhood in the Savannah area held a two day Father’s Day Festival.

The festival took over River Street. White tents lined the river sides where customers could engage in local food, laughter, art, live music, dancing, and love for dads of all ages.

Every third week of the month Unity in the Community hosts various events targeted at improving community engagement.

“This is a picturesque time for a father to come out with his son and son to come out with his father and make a memory that they can’t forget. And that’s one of the things that’s connected when it comes back to quality time,” Co-founder Craig Butts said.

Butts carried the alter-persona of ‘Mr. Brown of Motown’ and could be seen serenading the crowd to tunes from But also the Temptations, the Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and more.

The next Unity in the Community event will be July 17-18 focused on a ‘Back to School’ theme.

