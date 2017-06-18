5-year-old thriving as St. Jude fights for her life

MISSISSIPPI (WSAV) — Gracie is battling cancer at St. Jude but you’d never know it through all the smiles and giggles. Her sweet and generous spirit continue to thrive as St. Jude fights to save her life.

When 5-year-old Gracie didn’t want her belly touched, her mom feared appendicitis. In fact, the diagnosis was worse: acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Gracie began a treatment plan of two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at no cost to her family.

“Everything St. Jude is doing for us, and we won’t have to pay a bill? That’s amazing. Being able to focus on nothing but your child is a wonderful thing,” says Jessica, Gracie’s mom.

If you are interested in donating to families like Gracie’s visit here for more information.