St. Jude Medicine Room Tour

Patients receive chemotherapy (cancer-fighting drugs), blood products, and other medicines in the Medicine Room on an outpatient basis.

The Medicine Room is located on the northeast side of the Ambulatory Care Unit on the first floor of the Patient Care Center. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays.

St. Jude patients may be seen by the doctor on call for concerns that occur outside regular clinic hours. On weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays, the Medicine Room operates the after-hours clinic.