Record crowd takes on 6th annual ‘MudFest’

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Saturday morning runners laced up their shoes in Pooler for JCB’s sixth annual MudFest; giving nearly 1,500 people the perfect opportunity to get down and dirty.

Taking part in either the 5 mile or the muddy 5k obstacle course, runners covered in mud raced for a higher purpose. All money raised from the races goes to help kids in west Savannah at the Lady Bamford Center.

Runners were required to pay a fee that ranges from $40 to $115 dollars to participate. Kids ran for free. With numerous sponsors, all proceeds go to the Lady Bamford Center that has served the Savannah- Chatham community for the past 10 years.

According to Tammy Mixon- Calderon, Executive Director of Lady Bamford Center, “The funds help us to continue to provide good quality care with the teachers and with the parents who come in who need wrap around services with emergency food, financial and medication prescription assistance.”

Since partnering with the JCB MudFest, the event has raised more than $100,000 dollars annually for the center.