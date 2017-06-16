Wreck slows traffic on I-16 heading east to I-95

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are on the scene after a jackknifed semi-truck blocked traffic on I-16 heading east to I-95. Expect delays on your morning commute.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as soon as the accident is clear.

 

Photos by Darius Johnson

