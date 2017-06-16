Trump blasts special counsel probe as “Witch Hunt”

WASHINGTON (NBC) — For months President Donald Trump made it known that he’s not personally under investigation as part of the probe into possible campaign ties to Russia, but now it appears that could be changing.

NBC News has confirmed Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible obstruction of justice tied to President Trump.

The president refused to answer questions on the matter Thursday, but earlier today on Twitter he stated:

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Special Counsel Robert Mueller will interview NSA Chief Mike Rogers and National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, who testified behind closed doors Thursday on Capitol Hill.

Legal experts say the new focus could be a game-changer.

“This is a huge development because the investigation is no longer exclusively focused on a presidential campaign and concerns about collusion. Now the investigation is looking at the sitting President of the United States,” says Georgetown Law Center’s Paul Butler.

