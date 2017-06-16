The Latest: Hostages’ 911 call alerted police to fugitives

Related Coverage How the manhunt for Georgia inmate escapees lead to Jasper County

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on the capture of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two guards on a prison bus (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Authorities in Tennessee have released audio of a 911 call from a man whose home was invaded by two escaped inmates from Georgia. It was this call that put law enforcement hot on their trail before their arrest without bloodshed Thursday night.

The man tells the dispatcher “We’ve had an armed home invasion – it’s the two people from Georgia, escapees.”

He’s obviously emotional as he describes the Jeep the fugitives stole and pleads with her to send police as soon as possible.

He says: “We were all tied up, we just got loose.”

The dispatcher asks if they’ve been hurt or need an ambulance, and the man says no, “just get the police out here as quick as you can.”

His wife can be heard sobbing as he tries to reassure her, saying: “It’s all right. You’ve survived. You’ve survived. You did it. You did a good job. Come here and let me hold you.”

11:30 a.m.

Two Georgia inmates captured after a manhunt in the killings of two prison guards have appeared in court in Tennessee, wearing orange jumpsuits and surrounded by law enforcement.

Media report that Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose both waived their right to challenge their extraditions to Georgia during hearings in Rutherford County on Friday morning.

The men were caught Thursday evening in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a three-day manhunt.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and escaping from the prison bus on state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta.

8:05 a.m.

A Georgia sheriff says it’s too early to tell when two inmates accused in the killings of two guards on a prison bus will be returned to the state after their capture in Tennessee.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were caught Thursday in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said there are a number of factors that will determine when the men can be returned to Georgia, and none of that was settled by early Friday.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and escaping from the prison bus on state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta.

Sills also said it was too early to tell who, if anyone, will get the $130,000 reward that had been offered for information leading to their arrest.

