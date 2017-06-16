Savannah serial rapist sentenced to life without parole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A serial rapist out of Chatham County was sentenced to six counts of life without parole this afternoon.

Theron Hendrix, 24, was convicted last week of raping and kidnapping three young girls in Savannah over the past three years.

“I’m relieved that the presiding judge understood just how serious of a crime was committed in our city,” said Lindretta Grindle Kramer, District Attorney with the Major Crimes Divison.

“We’ve ensured this defendant will never see the light of day again.”