Savannah serial rapist sentenced to life without parole

By Published:
Hendrix awaiting his sentence in court.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A serial rapist out of Chatham County was sentenced to six counts of life without parole this afternoon.

Theron Hendrix, 24, was convicted last week of raping and kidnapping three young girls in Savannah over the past three years.

“I’m relieved that the presiding judge understood just how serious of a crime was committed in our city,” said Lindretta Grindle Kramer, District Attorney with the Major Crimes Divison.

“We’ve ensured this defendant will never see the light of day again.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s