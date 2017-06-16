Rotarians launch worldwide expedition bringing awareness to Hepatitis

(WSAV) — Two brothers are bringing awareness to Hepatitis C, a disease that affects at least 400 million people around the world.

In an effort to spread information about ‘The Silent Killer’ disease, Fred Mesquita and José Eduardo Rossi have launched their own social campaign known as the Hepatitis Zero project.

“You can have Hepatitis C for 25 years and [not] know because you don’t have symptoms,” said Mesquita. “When you discover it, it’s late.”

The symptoms of Hepatitis C can be mild including fever, feeling tired, and poor appetite. More severe symptoms include the following:

nausea or vomiting

pain in your stomach

joint or muscle pain

abnormalities in urine or bowel movements

a yellowing of eyes or skin

Hepatitis C can be fatal, but the sufferer can be completely cured if diagnosed in time.

During every stop on the expedition, the Hepatitis Zero project aims to educate and recruit ambassadors who pledge to help him spread his message of survival.

Visit here for more information on the crusade to bring awareness to Hepatitis.