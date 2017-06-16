Police ID driver in Islands Expressway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Islands Expressway and Causton Harbour Drive at approximately 9:10 p.m. on June 13.

Michael Holmes, 44, driving westbound sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical, but stable, condition at this time.

Both drivers were traveling on Islands Expressway, one eastbound and the other westbound, in their respective lanes.

The eastbound driver reportedly attempted to make a U-turn at Causton Harbour Drive and was struck by the westbound driver. The westbound car then left the roadway and flipped and the driver was ejected from the car.

The eastbound driver suffered minor injuries.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing. At this time, investigators do believe speed to be a factor in this crash.