Our Hometown: It’s not too late to sign up for Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp

The City of Savannah, Parks and Recreation Services is accepting applications for its 2017 Cheerleading Sports Camp.

Designed for kids ages 5 to 15, instruction includes cheers, routines, crowd participation techniques, and more.

Four, 4-day sessions are being offered Monday through Thursday through June 29 at the Alee Temple Arena from 9 am to noon.

The cost is $45 per child for city residents and $50 dollars for non-city residents during regular sessions.

A special Georgia Games session- with an Olympic style competition- June 26-29- is $50 for city residents, $55 for non-city residents.

To register, stop by Paulson Softball Complex at 7171 Skidaway Road or call: (912) 351-3852.