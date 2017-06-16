Metro hosts free summer camp for Savannah youth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police (SCMPD) is hosting a free summer camp at Savannah State for children between eight and 14.

The kids are learning character building, decision making, and crime reporting amongst other things. The purpose is for them to apply the skills when they are in their community.

“It gives them a chance to interact with us on a different level other than interacting with them when something bad happens,” says SCMPD Corporal Dion Hurley, Camp Administrator.

Corporal Hurley is commonly known as a juvenile detective to his colleagues but he is a friend to the kids.

He started this summer camp six summers ago to establish a better connection between the youth and the community.

“They open up to you, they tell you things they typically won’t tell their parents, and kind of lean on you and rely on you a lot,” Hurley said.

Many children struggle to find a role model these days however this program not only gives them one but a safe haven as well.

Grace Simmons, whose 12-year-old grandson attends the camp says, “Anything they would be doing would not be as positive as the force that is out there.”

Without these programs, she believes parents will lose their youth.

This year’s summer camp registration is full, but in April 2018 you can sign up your kids at SCMPD.org.