Meet this week’s Perfect Pets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Diamond is a 6-year-old brindle mixed breed. She is house-trained and gets along with other dogs. The Humane Society says she does have some food aggression issues, so she probably isn’t right for a home with small children.

Expect no cloudy days when this 3-year-old Debonair is around—it’s Savannah the cat!

She doesn’t let the muggy meter stop her from wearing her tuxedo as you can see. And even when the hair cast is at its worst, she’s always looking her best! Let her bring her amazing fashion sense into your home where she’ll spend her days stuttering her way into your lap for cuddles and pets.

If you’d like to adopt Diamond or Savannah (or both) you can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive. They are open Tuesday through Sunday.

You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.