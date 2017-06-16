Meet Eden: playful artist, fearless cancer survivor

Published:

Meet Eden

In April 2014, when tests revealed Eden had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, her family was referred to St. Jude. She is undergoing two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy treatment, and her cancer is in remission. Even in the midst of treatment, Eden hasn’t slowed down. She loves to play and is constantly busy — whether it’s riding her tricycle, caring for her baby dolls or keeping up with her three older sisters.

We’re grateful. We’re thankful there are people at St. Jude who are so creative, driven and talented. It’s just a miracle that it’s all worked out this way.

Nicole, Eden’s mom

