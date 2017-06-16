Gov. Deal issues executive order to honor slain correctional officers

ATLANTA (WSAV) – On Thursday June 15, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued a statement on the capture of two inmates who escaped from a Georgia Department of Corrections prisoner transport earlier this week. Escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe were captured in Tennessee following a high-speed vehicle chase and subsequent foot chase. The pair were wanted for killing two correctional officers during transport on June 13.

In addition to his statement, the governor honored the slain correctional officers with executive orders announcing flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of the officers’ funerals.

Sergeant Curtis Billue, 58, of Milledgeville will be laid to rest on June 17. According to the order from the governor’s office, Sgt. Billue served with the Georgia Department of Corrections for 10 years. He also serve in the U.S. Army for 11 years, where he earned the rank of Major.

Sergeant Christopher Monica, of Milledgeville, will be laid to rest on June 20. He served with the Georgia Department of Corrections for eight years.

The order from the governor instructs for the “flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Georgia be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds” on June 17 and June 20 until sunset.

In his statement, Deal wrote, “Earlier tonight, with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Tennessee, dangerous fugitives were captured and taken into custody,” said Deal. “Rest assured, justice will be served. My sincere thanks to our local, state and federal law enforcement officers who assisted in the manhunt. Because of their tireless efforts, the public is safe. The pain endured by the families and loved ones of Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue endures, however. We will do everything in our power to support their loved ones, and we will not forget their sacrifice and service.”