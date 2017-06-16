Arrests made after deputy shot, killed in Richmond County

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of WJBF

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators have confirmed that an off-duty Richmond County Deputy has died as a result of his injuries after being shot.

He has been identified as Deputy Gregory Cooke. He has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2014.

The suspects, including 17-year-old Naeem Rashad Caldwell, 18-year-old Donelle Osborne and 2 others are in custody

Both were arrested by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Waynesboro.

We’re told the shooting involved a domestic situation in the 2400 block of Lennox Road

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s