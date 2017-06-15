Jenkins HS engineering students partner with Union Mission to help the homeless

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

The Jenkins High Engineering Club is collaborating with Savannah’s Union Mission to implement a system to improve their donation processing. It’s called, “Unity through Ingenuity.”

From drafting 3D models to hand building the structure, they’re introducing a massive amount of efficiency to the distribution of clothing to the homeless.

Brian Sapp, Project Manager at Tharpe Engineering Group, is mentoring the students. Click the ‘play’ button to hear what happens when students apply their education to a real-world scenario.

