Trump orders more cash, industry input for apprenticeships

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is ordering more money and new guidelines for apprenticeships meant to fill some of the 6 million unfilled jobs in the U.S.

Trump is signing an executive order to roughly double to $200 million in federal money spent on learn-to-earn programs, and change how they are designed.

Instead of starting with Labor Department regulations, these apprenticeships would be largely designed by industries looking to fill specific jobs. Senior White House officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity say Trump will direct the Labor Department to issue broad standards for the company-designed apprenticeships.

The approach is designed to increase the number of apprenticeships and reach out to women, minorities and young people who are under-represented in the 550,000 apprenticeships that exist now.