Some Beaufort Co. residents surprised with unclaimed money

By Published: Updated:
Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls and SC Treasurer Curtis Loftis stand with a resident who walked away with news of $5,000 she didn't know she had.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s not every day you hit the jackpot at the library, but that’s practically what happened for some people in Bluffton who just dropped by to check out a book Thursday.

South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis was in town because of the high amount of unclaimed property in the county.  Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls invited him to come help get money back in the hands of the people who live there.

Several people gave his staff members their name and found out they were owed hundreds – in some cases even thousands of dollars- they didn’t know about.

“It’s fun to talk about the large amounts,” Loftis said.  “But sometimes it’s the small amounts that matter.  A few hundred dollars for some people is going to buy their medicine for the next month.  It’s going to get their kid back in school.  It’s going to pay their electric bill.  And that’s what it’s all about.”

The treasurer said no one walked away with a check in hand Thursday. The process of getting the money back generally takes a couple weeks.

If you live or have ever lived in South Carolina and want to find out whether you have money waiting for you to claim, visit http://treasurer.sc.gov/unclaimed-property and search for your name.

