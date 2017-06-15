Savannah’s historical Juneteenth Celebration set for Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Juneteenth, also sometimes referred to as Freedom Day, is the celebration that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19th, 1865, Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were now free. (This came after the Emancipation Proclamation became official in 1863.)

152 years later, The Daughters of Mary Magdalene are keeping history alive!

This weekend they’re teaming up with Toots for Books, Inc., a non-profit, pro-literacy organization and Gulfstream to hold a festival that encourages the community to learn about and reflect on the contributions made by African Americans that have helped to make the United States what it is today.

Katoria Mitchell, of Toots for Books, Inc. and recording artist, Torion Sellers, visited The Bridge on Thursday to tell us what part they’re playing in the event and why it was important for them to be apart of the festival.

Sellers is one of the many talented performers set to take the stage at the event, but gave us a little preview performance …click play to hear the entire interview– and to hear his amazing voice!

If you’d like to come, here are the details:

The Historical Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 17th

11:00 a.m.

38th Street Park in Savannah

There’ll be free food, bouncy house for the kids and the chance for you to learn more about this important part of American History.

*When you come out this weekend, be sure bring your gently used books to donate to Toots for Books, Inc. To learn more about the organization, click here.