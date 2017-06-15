Our Hometown: Performance Initiatives signature fundraising campaign wraps up June 16

Join Savannah’s Performance Initiatives, Incorporated in supporting area young people!

The local non-profit is wrapping up its new signature fundraising campaign, “Pumped Up for PI’ with a “Magnum PI Luau” this Friday, June 16.

The 10-week challenge pits weightlifters against physical fitness enthusiasts in an effort to raise at least $2,000 each.

Come and support, donate and cheer on your favorite contestant!

The excitement begins at 5:30 pm and wraps up at 7 at 20-21 Tennessee Avenue.

Come casual….dark sunglasses, Thick Mustaches, and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged!

Tasty tropical treats will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, Call: (912) 507-7106.